President Trump Is in 'Excellent Health' After Recent Medical Exam, Doctor Says

Results Are In ... Doctor Says He’s In Excellent Shape

Donald Trump just got a glowing report card from his doctor ... with the White House saying the President is in "excellent health" following his latest annual physical.

According to a medical memo released Friday, White House physician Capt. Sean Barbabella says Trump is showing strong heart, lung, and neurological function, adding that he's fully fit to handle the demands of serving as Commander-in-Chief.

Trump underwent the checkup Tuesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and later told followers on Truth Social that everything "checked out perfectly."

The exam marks the third publicly known health evaluation since Trump returned to the White House last year.

One notable highlight from the report ... Trump scored a perfect 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a common screening test used to evaluate cognitive function.

The memo also said Trump has gained 14 pounds since his April 2025 physical. His doctor says the President received recommendations related to diet, exercise, and continued weight management.

As we previously reported ... the President was scheduled to undergo what aides are calling a "routine annual dental and medical assessment" last week at the famed military medical center just outside D.C.