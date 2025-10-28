Britney Spears' 'Gimme More' Leather Vest Going Up For Auction

Remember the iconic leather vest Britney Spears wore while pole dancing in the "Gimme More" music video? Well, it can be yours!

The seller, Daniel Shoneye, tells TMZ, the piece of 2007 history is going up for auction. He has listed the vest with Julien's auction with a starting bid of $250, but don't expect it to stay that low-priced for long. Daniel told us despite the auction house's estimate of $1k-$2k he's expecting it to go in the $15k-$20k range.

According to Daniel, the jacket is a one-of-a-kind hand-sewn vest with rabbit fur that "cannot be replicated" and was custom-made via Ivan Kane Enterprises.

According to Daniel, it originally came from a Burlesque show and was also worn by Pamela Anderson. He's had it for over 15 years, and also has Britney's shirt from her "Oops I Did It Again" music video in his possession ... along with her "Crazy" vid waitress outfit.

Those 2 items are not for sale, though.

The vest is from a pivotal time in Britney's career. In her memoir, "The Woman In Me," she says the video was basically done on a whim.

She wrote, "I started doing videos on the street myself. I would go into bars with a friend, and the friend would just bring a camera, that's how we shot 'Gimme More.'"