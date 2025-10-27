Bam Margera Says He's Willing to Help Britney Spears If She Needs It

Britney, I'm Here For You If You Need Help!!!

Bam Margera is tapping into his own past while weighing in on Britney Spears’ situation ... telling TMZ he’s more than willing to help the pop star if she ever needs a hand.

We caught up with Bam Monday in L.A., where he told us ... back when he was getting treatment at Lamar Odom's rehab clinic, Britney actually lived down the street, and he's considering knocking on her door to offer assistance.

Watch the clip, because Bam makes it clear it’s not really him who could help Britney, but his wife, Dannii Marie -- a stretch coach/nutritionist who laid down the law with him, saying if he drank alcohol, it was basically the same as cheating

Bam also tells us he gets fans' concerns after recent pics of Brit out at a restaurant. Check out the vid for his take on that, plus whether he’ll be cracking open Kevin Federline’s controversial tell-all about her.

