Khloe Kardashian Reveals Lamar Odom Burned All Her Personal Journals

Khloé Kardashian is spilling more tea about her messy marriage to Lamar Odom ... saying that in one of her most vulnerable moments, he actually burned her personal journals.

The reality star explained on the "Khloé in Wonderland" podcast that Lamar burned dozens of her journals -- years' worth -- right in front of her, all because he got super paranoid and thought she was writing things down and sending them to the government.

It’s honestly heartbreaking -- Khloé said she was on her knees, sobbing, while he tossed them into the fire ... years of her life just gone, "taken away in a f***ing blink."

Khloé said she never journaled again ... and she hates that, but she didn’t see the point anymore, especially after something like that ... she never wanted to risk going through that kind of violation again.

Khloé and Lamar tied the knot in 2009, split in 2013, and finalized their divorce in 2016 -- and she’s been super open about all of it on her podcast.