Khloe Kardashian Breaks Down 'Uncomfortable' Reunion With Lamar Odom

Khloe Kardashian has put the "trauma" of her Lamar Odom marriage behind her ... but her ex-husband hasn't, and it was abundantly clear during their recent reunion.

The Good American founder and the former NBA star reunited on the season 6 premiere of "The Kardashians" last night, where they walked down memory lane and reconnected for the first time in 9 years.

While there were plenty of sweet moments between the former flames, the tension was certainly palpable, with Lamar looking particularly nervous throughout most of the sit-down.

Khloe, however, explained she wasn't as rattled, even when Lamar still referred to her as his "wife" ... given she had already processed their breakup "like a death."

She noted ... "I have dealt with so much trauma in this relationship for years and this was such the love of my life that to learn how to unlove someone -- to have to go through all that -- it’s almost like a death."

As Khloe put it ... she and Lamar had some incredible moments in their 7-year marriage, but she said the bad times were beyond "horrific."

This was why Khloe had empathy for Lamar's nerves, as she realized her presence likely reminded him "of a dark time" ... and that a lot of "uncomfortable memories and feelings" came up during the meeting.

As you know, Khloe and Lamar married in 2009 after knowing each other for only about a month. The pair went on to document their love story in the E! series, "Khloé & Lamar" ... but the show was short-lived, as the duo split in 2013 over Lamar's infidelity and drug use.

Khloe notably halted their divorce proceedings in 2015, however, when Lamar was hospitalized in a coma after overdosing in a Nevada brothel.