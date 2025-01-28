Khloe Kardashian Shares True and Dream's 'Nightly Routine' Dance Party

Khloe Kardashian was hit with some major déjà vu as her daughter True and her brother Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream danced their hearts out on the kitchen countertops as part of their nightly routine.

Khloe posted some adorable clips to her Instagram Story Monday night, which showed the kiddos getting their groove on while she joked that the situation reminded her of her wild past. Khloe said ... "Somehow my counters have turned into stages. Way better than the tables I used to dance on at the cleerrrbb."

While her club days may be over ... it seems like Dream and True are prepping for theirs! The cousins' fed off Khloe's energy as she cheered them on ... dancing on the floor to "What's My Name" from "Descendants 2," and winding up on the marble countertops as they choreographed a spontaneous routine.

The duo also matched in an adorable set of pink pajamas.

The girls busted some moves at Chicago West's 7th cowgirl-themed birthday party over the weekend ... tearing up the pink and white dance floor with some friends.