Diddy's Former Girl Group Danity Kane Returns for Tour, Minus 2 Members

Well, 3 of Us at Least

Diddy's most successful "Making The Band" product, Danity Kane, is back on tour ... well, most of the group, at least!!!

Thank You for your patience! Aundrea, Aubrey and D Woods can’t wait to see you on tour! #DKUntoldChapter #DanityKane pic.twitter.com/rtp06tONH7 — Danity Kane (@danitykane) December 10, 2025 @danitykane

On Tuesday, Aubrey O'Day, Aundrea Fimbres, and D. Woods kicked off the latest iteration of DK in San Francisco for their "The Untold Chapter Tour" -- minus OG members Dawn Richard and Shannon Bex.

The 11-stop date is being billed with a daunting tagline ... "This isn't a comeback. It's a revelation," which speaks volumes following their former Bad Boy Records boss' highly publicized criminal trial.

Play video content Instagram/@aubreyoday

Aubrey was especially disgusted with the verdict, but hasn't hidden her happiness that she's happy Diddy is behind bars for the time being.

Dawn actually testified against Diddy, putting her at odds with her former Diddy-Dirty Money bandmate, Kalenna Harper ... and apparently, she's no longer vibing with the DK sisters all the same.