Diddy's Former Girl Group Danity Kane Returns for Tour, Minus 2 Members

By TMZ Staff
Published
Diddy's most successful "Making The Band" product, Danity Kane, is back on tour ... well, most of the group, at least!!!

On Tuesday, Aubrey O'Day, Aundrea Fimbres, and D. Woods kicked off the latest iteration of DK in San Francisco for their "The Untold Chapter Tour" -- minus OG members Dawn Richard and Shannon Bex.

The 11-stop date is being billed with a daunting tagline ... "This isn't a comeback. It's a revelation," which speaks volumes following their former Bad Boy Records boss' highly publicized criminal trial.

Aubrey was especially disgusted with the verdict, but hasn't hidden her happiness that she's happy Diddy is behind bars for the time being.

Dawn actually testified against Diddy, putting her at odds with her former Diddy-Dirty Money bandmate, Kalenna Harper ... and apparently, she's no longer vibing with the DK sisters all the same.

Dawn is embarking on her own career soon ... maybe she'll fire back with some diss tracks at the remaining three???

