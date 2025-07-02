Dawn Richard Calls Diddy Verdict a 'Disappointment'

Dawn Richard is absolutely unimpressed with the outcome of Diddy's trial ... calling his 2-count conviction a "disappointment" in a statement via her attorney, Lisa Bloom.

However, Bloom notes the criminal charges he faced in his federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial are different than the civil claims they filed against him, adding ... "We will continue to aggressively fight our case until we obtain full and complete justice for Dawn."

Remember ... the former Danity Kane member sued the disgraced music mogul back in September 2024 for sexual assault and battery. She also accused him of depriving her of food and sleep during her time on his MTV reality show "Making the Band."

She further claimed she saw Diddy abuse his ex-girlfriend, Cassie.

Richard testified during Diddy's trial in May that she watched Diddy "frequently" attack Cassie, saying he would punch, choke and slap her ... and even kicked her in the stomach in front of her. She also told the jury she once witnessed him whack Cassie over the head with a skillet full of eggs.

As you know ... the jury came to a decision Wednesday morning, finding Diddy guilty of 2 of the 5 federal charges he was up against.

He was convicted of transporting Cassie and another woman, "Jane," for prostitution ... but he's off the hook on 2 counts of sex trafficking and 1 for racketeering.