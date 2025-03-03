Aubrey O'Day Slammed by Diddy's Team for 'Masked Singer' Comments About Him

Play video content Fox

Aubrey O'Day had a few choice words about her former boss, Diddy, while on "The Masked Singer" stage ... but the disgraced mogul's team was quick to remind her -- don’t bite the hand that fed you.

A source close to Diddy, with direct knowledge of the O'Day situation, tells TMZ it’s all thanks to Diddy she had the incredible opportunity when he cast her on MTV's "Making the Band" as a member of Danity Kane nearly 20 years ago.

The source also reminded Aubrey that Diddy is only detained and hasn’t even gone to trial yet to present a defense -- so none of her claims fully hold up, at least not yet.

Of course, Aubrey hasn’t been quiet about Diddy, and even spilled her truth in our TMZ doc about his downfall last year.



Aubrey didn’t name-drop Diddy directly on "The Masked Singer" last week, but it was pretty clear who she was talking about -- especially in her intro, where she compared dealing with a villain in what was supposed to be her fairy tale.

She said the villain was oppressive, vain, and cruel ... and to get ahead, she had to obey, be submissive, sweet, and stay silent.

Aubrey referenced him again in her reveal, calling out how her "ex-boss" legally changed his middle name to "Love" a few years back. But she made a point to make a heart shape with her hands to reclaim the word "love" right then and there.