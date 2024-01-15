Aubrey O'Day Uses MLK Day To Promote Her OnlyFans

Aubrey O'Day is not staying silent about the things that matter ... at least to her ... she's using a famous Martin Luther King Jr. quote to promote her OnlyFans on MLK Day.

The former Danity Kane singer just published a series of thirst traps and OF promo videos on social media, asking for subscriptions and using the Reverend's words as her caption.

Aubrey's post starts with 7 shots of her showing off her boobs and butt and then it gets really raunchy with a couple videos where she's twerking ... and it's all accompanied by this MLK quote ... "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter."

It's not just MLK she's using here, BTW ... Aubrey's also name-dropping Donald Trump, President Biden and Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen to drive clicks to her OF page ... it's really something to behold and a masterclass in shameless plugs.

She's posting a bunch of memes that basically drive her followers to her OnlyFans account -- and if it sounds inappropriate on MLK Day ... welp, you're not the only who feels that way.

Fact is ... Dr. King's message and legacy deserve respect and reverence -- and Aubrey's post here is rubbing a lot of folks the wrong way ... especially in the context of promoting sexy content just to make a buck.