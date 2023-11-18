Aubrey O'Day Blasts Justice System After Diddy Settles Suit With Cassie

Aubrey O'Day isn't down with the way the justice system worked in the Diddy-Cassie lawsuit settlement -- and AOD's letting everybody know it!!!

The singer -- who was signed to Diddy's label "Bad Boy" in the 2000s -- weighed in on Instagram about Friday's stunning settlement after Cassie sued Diddy in federal court one day earlier, claiming he had raped her and engaged in human trafficking over the years.

O'Day wrote, "Money > accountability. Every time. Welcome to another chapter of the system is well in place."

In other words, O'Day is saying that the system didn't work because Diddy likely shelled out big bucks to put the suit to bed. Details of the settlement have not been disclosed.

After Cassie filed the bombshell suit, O'Day took to IG to give Diddy a shot, writing, "Been Trynna Tell Y'all For Years." The New York Post also spoke to O'Day, who threw her "complete support" behind Cassie.

In the past, O'Day has given several interviews in which she alleged Diddy made unwanted sexual advances -- which she would always rebuff -- and he was involved in shady business practices.

For example, she accused Diddy of offering the publishing rights back to her group, Danity Kane, with an NDA attached, which she found annoying and never signed. It wasn't clear what ultimately happened with the deal.

Diddy has not addressed O'Day's claims, but he released a statement after the settlement with Cassie became official, saying, "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."