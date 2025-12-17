Lawsuit Against Diddy, Druski and Odell Beckham Jr. Dismissed

The lawsuit filed against Diddy, Druski, and Odell Beckham Jr. that attempted to paint them as sexual predators at a party in 2018 has been tossed out ... because the judge ruled none of the defendants ever got served the papers, and the plaintiff couldn't lock down a lawyer to handle the case after her original one dropped out!!!

On Wednesday, a federal judge in California dismissed the case brought by a woman named Ashley Parham, who filed a suit back in October 2024, claiming she had been assaulted by Diddy, Druski, and Odell Beckham Jr. at a party in Orinda, Calif.

The people she went after immediately challenged the claims ... OBJ questioned ever having been to the area, Druski dropped receipts of his empty bank account to prove he wasn't even a celebrity at the time, and Diddy -- who was hit with several similar lawsuits -- also slammed the claims.

Parham's lawyer, Ariel Mitchell, withdrew from the case in September, and the judge says Parham missed several crucial time extension dates ... including the time to find new legal counsel, or to even declare she wanted to proceed without one.

Druski was happy with the decision and slammed Parham, but still sent a positive message in a statement ... saying "It was only a matter of time before this frivolous lawsuit against me was dismissed."

He added, "I pray for the real victims of assault. We can’t allow these clout-chasing antics to deter true survivors from coming forward and speaking out against their abusers in the future."