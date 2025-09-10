Odell Beckham Jr. Cops Emerald-Cut Diamond Ring, Worth Nearly Half a Million

Odell Beckham Jr. might not be on the field this year, but he's still scoring big -- thanks to his new, jaw-dropping ring that's worth almost half a million bucks!!

TMZ Sports has learned OBJ -- who last played for the Miami Dolphins in 2024 -- was impressed by an item Kyle Kuzma recently purchased from celebrity jeweler Vobara, so he reached out to get one for himself.

Play video content

We're told the NFL receiver copped an emerald-cut diamond complete with the signature "hall of mirrors" effect ... and it scales at an insane 10.01 carats!!

OBJ's new ring bling didn't come cheap ... we're told the price tag was $480K!!

Beckham's pockets are deep -- even without playing this year, the 32-year-old has racked up more than $101 million on the field since 2014.

His rise to fame kicked off with the New York Giants on November 23, 2014 ... when he made a one-handed grab from Eli Manning, widely considered the greatest catch in NFL history.

Beckham also scored big endorsement deals with brands like Nike, Head & Shoulders, and Foot Locker.