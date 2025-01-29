Odell Beckham Jr. Drops Insanely Hot Half Naked Photo On IG

Odell Beckham Jr. has the internet in a frenzy -- and it's got nothing to do with football -- the star WR stripped down to near nothing for a new makeup ad, and he looks incredible!

The 3x Pro Bowler dropped the steamy photo on social media Tuesday night, nary a piece of fabric in sight, for the MAC cosmetics advertisement.

Fittingly, Odell, sporting red lipstick kiss marks on his torso, is promoting their "Nudes" collection ... which makes a lot of sense.

In the comments, fans, umm, really seemed to like the campaign.

"Oh… yall really not playing with this new marketing 🫨," one woman commented, "keep going 😂!"

Beckham also had a good time, saying he's all about breaking barriers, "whether on the field or in fashion."

The 32-year-old wideout only played in 9 NFL games this year before he was cut by the Dolphins in mid-December ... though he obviously has stayed in shape since.

Prior to signing in South Beach, Beckham Jr. won a Super Bowl ring with the L.A. Rams, after a several-season stop in Cleveland, and his arrival as an NFL star with the N.Y. Giants.