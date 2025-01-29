Odell Beckham Jr. Drops Insanely Hot Half Naked Photo On IG
Odell Beckham Posts Steamy Half Naked Photo ... Thirst Trap Galore!!!
Odell Beckham Jr. has the internet in a frenzy -- and it's got nothing to do with football -- the star WR stripped down to near nothing for a new makeup ad, and he looks incredible!
The 3x Pro Bowler dropped the steamy photo on social media Tuesday night, nary a piece of fabric in sight, for the MAC cosmetics advertisement.
Fittingly, Odell, sporting red lipstick kiss marks on his torso, is promoting their "Nudes" collection ... which makes a lot of sense.
In the comments, fans, umm, really seemed to like the campaign.
"Oh… yall really not playing with this new marketing ," one woman commented, "keep going 😂!"
Beckham also had a good time, saying he's all about breaking barriers, "whether on the field or in fashion."
The 32-year-old wideout only played in 9 NFL games this year before he was cut by the Dolphins in mid-December ... though he obviously has stayed in shape since.
Prior to signing in South Beach, Beckham Jr. won a Super Bowl ring with the L.A. Rams, after a several-season stop in Cleveland, and his arrival as an NFL star with the N.Y. Giants.
Even though he's not on the field (right now), his thirst trap game is still goin' strong!