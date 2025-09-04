Druski Asks If He's Canceled After NASCAR Racial Skit

Druski broke the internet, the Bible Belt and the Mason-Dixon Line overnight with his NASCAR comedy skit where he completely transformed into a fun-loving, beer-chuggin' WHITE MAN -- dividing the country's opinions -- sort of like a pres... eh, you get the picture.

The influential comedian leaned into the stir he caused on social media with another mini-skit of him huffing a cig as if he were flustered ... while James Brown's "It's A Man's World" blares in the background.

Play video content TMZ.com

Druski amassed over a million on his IG likes alone in the first day the skit shot out the gate ... some people loved it, while others hated it!!!

Fellow funnyman Theo Von also leaned into the racial hysteria -- teasing he'd do a skit of his own in a Jheri Curl hairdo, spawning yet another debate on how that bit would be received!!!

Druski's been on an epic run, appearing at Rod Wave concerts one minute and PrizePicks commercials the next. He's also pulling double duty, working on his "Coulda Been" tour and mini-series as well.