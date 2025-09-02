Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Druski Wears White Face for NASCAR Skit

Druski I'm White, And I'm Proud!!!

By TMZ Staff
HIDIN' IN PLAIN SIGHT
Druski is back with another racial skit ... and this time he's playing a white man who is proud to be an American ... and his hair and makeup are something to behold.

The comedian known for his viral skits dressed up in white face for his most recent video ... going undercover at a recent NASCAR race.

Druski looks white in the video, and he's got a bunch of tattoos and even some sunburns. He's got a beard, mullet and a cowboy hat to go with some denim overalls.

He toasts with a bunch of white folks, smokes cigarettes with a woman sitting on his lap and spits at the feet of a couple of Black people he encounters ... and no one seems to notice it's Druski under all the makeup.

NOT HIS FIRST RODEO
Druski's done skits as white people in the past ... back in May, he divided the internet with his character Preston, a "white boy who's accepted by the hood."

CREATORS SQUARE OFF
The NASCAR skit was just posted ... and it will be interesting to see how it's received on social media.

