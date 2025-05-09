Druski Says Accuser's Lawyers Should've Seen Huge Holes in Her Claims

Druski's not only fighting back against the woman accusing him of rape -- he also wants her attorneys held accountable for not vetting claims he says are provably false ... and he's going to court with receipts.

The comedian and actor filed docs Friday in federal court, calling out Ashley Parham's legal team, citing several documents that clearly refute her allegation he raped her in Northern California on March 23, 2018 ... along with Diddy, Odell Beckham Jr. and others.

However, in the docs, Druski says Parham filed a police report accusing a guy named Shane Pearce and an anonymous white man of raping her on March 23, 2018. The report apparently makes no mention of any other alleged attackers, and Druski says the document was "easily obtainable from the public record."

Translation: My people got the police report in a snap, why couldn't Parham's attorneys, Ariel Mitchell and Shawn Perez?

On top of that apparent inconsistency in Parham's story, Druski points to several documents placing him at home with his mother in Georgia at the time of the alleged rape. Remember, he was not a celebrity -- or anywhere near showbiz -- back in 2018.

He says the only job he was doing back then was waitering ... and his filing even includes documentation of his gig at Outback Steakhouse back then -- plus, his application for a new job at LongHorn Steakhouse. Kid had ambition!

As TMZ Hip Hop first reported, he also has phone records -- included in the filing -- showing all of his calls from March 19 to March 30 originated in GA. His bank statement also shows he made a purchase at a GA gas station on March 23.

Bottom line ... Druski says there's a mountain of easily obtained evidence showing he was 3,000 miles or so away from Northern California, basically living paycheck to paycheck as a 23-year-old non-famous person.

For all these reasons, he's asking the court to bring sanctions against Mitchell and Perez. Of course, he'll also want to be dismissed from her lawsuit altogether.