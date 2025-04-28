Druski Too Big for Police Back Seat, Double-Cuffed in 2024 Arrest, on Video

Play video content

Police body cam footage from Druski's October 2024 wacky arrest has surfaced on the internet ... and no, it's not a skit, although it may give you a few chuckles.

He got hauled off to jail, but had trouble fitting in the back of the cop car!!! 😩

The video unfolds with an Atlanta Police officer spelling out the situation for Druski after being spotted allegedly running a stop sign.

The officer tells him he recognizes his celebrity but also recognizes he has a suspended license -- and that Druski would have to pay a visit to the station to get things straightened out.

With his own hands figuratively tied, the officer had Druski step out of the vehicle -- but quickly realized he's a growing boy.

The officer had to snap two pairs of handcuffs together just to detain his huge paws -- and had trouble packing Druski's giant frame in the back of the wagon.

The compromise was for Druski to lie on his side in the backseat en route to the station, but the trouble didn't plague him for too long.