FBI Arrests Rappers NBA Ben10 and OG 3Three in Connection with Houston Shooting

Busted by FBI in Connection with Houston Shooting

Rappers NBA Ben10 and OG3 Three were arrested Thursday morning in connection with a Texas shooting earlier this year, TMZ has learned.

FBI Houston Spokesperson Connor Hagen tells TMZ ... 6 people were arrested by the FBI and their partner agencies this morning in Louisiana and Texas ... including the rappers.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the arrests are related to a shooting at Confessions restaurant in Houston from back in April.

NBA Ben10 had been injured in the shooting ... with court docs saying the incident left him with "irreversible paralysis."

Authorities had previously charged Allstar JR ... who is accused of shooting NBA Ben10 in the altercation.

Allstar JR was identified on surveillance footage seemingly fighting with multiple people who appeared to be trying to rob him.

At one point, a gun reportedly fell on the ground, and Allstar JR started shooting, hitting 3 people ... including Ben10, who fell to the ground.

He allegedly approached Ben10 and shot 3 more rounds and tried to fire another at his head ... but he was out of bullets.