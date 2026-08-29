Kanye West Stays Mum About Milo Yiannopoulos's ICE Detainment During New Orleans Concert

Kanye West hit the stage at the Superdome in New Orleans for a Friday performance amid his top executive's ICE arrest and pending deportation -- but Ye never addressed the drama once during his entire 2.5 hour show.

The rapper walked onto a large globe-shaped stage Friday night before a packed crowd after his exec Milo Yiannopoulos was apprehended Thursday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at an airport in Lousiana.

As we reported ... Milo entered the United States legally in 2019, but he remained here beyond his authorized stay so an immigration judge issued a final removal order on July 22, 2026.

Play video content Video: Kanye West Silent On Milo Yiannopoulos’ ICE Detainment During New Orleans Concert TMZ.com

TMZ obtained video showing Kanye wearing all red with a mask over his head while performing in front of the Superdome crowd. He belted out some of his greatest hits, namely "Through The Wire," "Jesus Walks" and "Good Life."

An eyewitness tells us ... Kanye didn't say a damn word about what happened to Milo, keeping his focus solely on his performance.

At one point, Ty Dolla $ign joined Ye on the world stage and the two did a mashup, combining music from the Backstreet Boys and "Return of the Mack." Ty also stayed mum about Milo.