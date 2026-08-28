Kanye Exec Milo Yiannopoulos Mug Shot Released After ICE Arrest

Milo Yiannopoulos is officially in ICE's crosshairs ... DHS just dropped his sad-looking mug shot and says he's staying locked up until he's removed from the country.

The agency posted the booking photo Friday on X while quoting TMZ's original report about Milo's arrest ... saying agents nabbed the controversial political personality Thursday at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport ... and Milo looks none too thrilled.

The timing is interesting ... Milo previously served as Kanye West's chief of staff, and Ye is set to perform Friday night at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

According to officials, Milo -- a UK citizen -- legally entered the U.S. in May 2019 ... but overstayed his visa, or as DHS put it, "overstay[ed] his welcome."

The agency says an immigration judge ordered Milo to be removed July 22 after he failed to show for an immigration hearing.

Translation -- DHS says he's not going anywhere except out of the country.

Officials say Milo will remain in ICE custody pending removal, and they used his case to promote the government's self-deportation program ... offering undocumented immigrants $3,000 and a free flight if they leave voluntarily.

As TMZ first reported ... Milo was apprehended by ICE in Louisiana at an airport and taken to a detention center.