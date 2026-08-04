Kanye West Sued by Producer Over Alleged Unpaid 6-Figure Sum Owed For 'Vultures 2'

Kanye West is being dragged to court by a music producer who claims Ye put him to work on "Vultures 2" under a tight deadline ... then never paid him a dime.

According to a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the producer -- who filed anonymously as John Doe -- says he was brought aboard Aug. 1, 2024 ... just two days before the album's release.

The producer claims Ye personally directed the recording sessions as he cranked out more than 400 vocal generations and created at least 13 custom A.I. voice models.

He says he was tasked with reconstructing vocals, converting performances into other artists' modeled voices, and even using his own recordings as source material and in some of the finished masters.

The producer claims his contributions landed on five "Vultures 2" tracks. He says he later worked on two released tracks from Ye's "Bully" project, along with several unreleased songs.

According to Doe, Ye's team acknowledged his work in late 2024, discussed updating his credits on digital streaming platforms and even offered him a master buyout ... but he says the money and credits never came.

Doe says he repeatedly went after Ye's business managers -- including Milo Yiannopoulos -- for payment, but claims he still hasn't been compensated.

He's seeking at least $110,000 for the seven released tracks -- $80K for "Vultures 2" and $30K for "Bully" -- plus additional damages for his unreleased work.

He also wants a judge to force Ye's companies to properly credit him on streaming platforms.