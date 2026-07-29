Kanye West Parties in Ibiza After Settling Ex-Assistant's Lawsuit

Lives It Up in Ibiza After Settling Sexual Assault Battle

Play video content Video: Kanye West Hits Ibiza Party Scene After Settling Ex-Assistant Lawsuit

Kanye West is celebrating a legal headache coming off his plate ... partying at one of Ibiza's hottest clubs after settling his ex-assistant's sexual assault lawsuit.

Ye hit Pacha Ibiza Tuesday night for Rüfüs Du Sol's set ... and video shows him planted in the packed crowd, bobbing along as the music blasted and red lights swept through the club.

His night out came days after Ye and former personal assistant Lauren Pisciotta had settled her lawsuit, which accused him of sexual harassment and assault.

The rapper wasn't tucked away in some secluded corner, either ... he was right in the thick of the action for the closing party of the group's monthlong residency.

As TMZ reported ... the two sides reached an "unconditional" settlement July 23 and plan to request the case's dismissal within 45 days, though the terms were not disclosed.

Pisciotta sued Ye in 2024 ... claiming he fired her after sending sexually explicit texts and videos. She later accused him of drugging and sexually assaulting her -- allegations Ye denied.