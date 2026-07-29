Kanye West Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit with Ex-Assistant

Kanye West and his former personal assistant Lauren Pisciotta have reached a settlement over her sexual harassment lawsuit against him, TMZ has learned.

The pair settled the lawsuit on July 23, according to court docs Lauren's lawyers submitted to a Los Angeles court Tuesday that were obtained by TMZ. The filing says the settlement is "unconditional" and that a request for dismissal will be filed within 45 days of July 23.

The details of the settlement are under wraps. TMZ has reached out to reps for Kanye ... so far, no word back.

We told you all about the bombshell lawsuit when Lauren sued the rapper in 2024 -- claiming he fired her after sending her loads of sexual texts and videos.

She claimed one of those messages read, "See my problem is I be wanting to f*** but then after I f*** I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f***** while I'm f****** them. Then I want her to cheat on me."

Lauren also alleged Kanye masturbated and touched her vagina during a stay at a hotel ... then drifted off to sleep mid-sentence.

Furthermore, she claimed he drugged her at a studio session cohosted by Diddy.

Play video content Video: Accuser Jenn An Details Alleged Sexual Assault by Ye in New Interview; Rapper Rejects Claims Fame Under Fire/BBC