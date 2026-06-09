Kanye West Pours Milk Down Bianca's Chest In Music Video For 'Gemini Season'

Looking for something udderly moo-ving to start your day? Bianca Censori is front and center in Kanye West's latest music video ... and let's just say things get raw.

In his "Gemini Season" music vid, which Bianca also directed, she sits on a stool and milks a cow while rocking one of her signature, barely-there looks ... serving up plenty of cheek before Ye enters the frame and starts pouring on the attention ... literally.

Bianca passes the glass of raw cow's milk to Ye, who starts pouring it in her mouth.

The white fluid overflows and runs down Bianca's chin ... cascading between her boobs and dripping between her legs.

As for the cow? She's just standing there, completely unbothered while the rest of the video leans hard into the innuendo.

In the video's description box on YouTube, Ye also revealed the release date of the deluxe version of "BULLY" ... which is set to drop June 19, so fans can get the whole thing.