Kanye West Nearing Settlement With Ex-Assistant Suing Him For Sexual Assault
Kanye West Sexual Assault Lawsuit Nearly Settled
Kanye West and his former personal assistant Lauren Pisciotta are nearing an agreement to settle her bombshell lawsuit, which featured sexual harassment allegations and a slew of other disturbing claims.
According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, counsel for each side met June 4 for mediation and agreed in principle to settle the case. The court took the next hearing off the calendar to give the parties a chance to finalize the deal.
TMZ broke the story ... Lauren sued Ye in June 2024, claiming he fired her after sending her vile sexual texts and videos. One alleged text read, "See my problem is I be wanting to f*** but then after I f*** I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f***ed while I'm f***ing them. Then I want her to cheat on me."
Lauren also claimed Kanye masturbated and touched her vagina at a hotel they were staying in ... before falling asleep mid-sentence.
She also claimed Kanye drugged her at a studio session cohosted by Diddy.
Lauren isn't the only woman who has recently laid out sexual assault allegations against Kanye ... Jenn An spoke to BBC on camera this month and claimed Ye sexually assaulted her and roughed her up in 2010, while she was auditioning for a role in his music video with music duo La Roux.