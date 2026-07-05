Kanye West Poses with Shane Gillis Backstage at San Antonio Concert

Here's a crossover you probably weren't expecting ... Kanye West and Shane Gillis hanging backstage after the rapper's Texas concert.

The comedian gave fans a look behind the scenes by posting to Instagram a photo of himself with an arm around Ye after the his Alamodome show in San Antonio on Saturday night.

The meetup may seem like it came out of nowhere ... but the two have crossed paths before. Back in May, TMZ reported that Gillis was on the bill when Dave Chappelle took the stage at Comedy Store in Los Angeles ... where Chappelle surprised the crowd by bringing Kanye onstage for an unannounced appearance.

Gillis has also said in the past that Kanye reached out to him about potentially working together years ago ... though nothing ever publicly came of it. And anyone who's listened to Gillis' podcast knows the comic has spent plenty of time talking about Kanye over the years.

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As for the concert itself ... Kanye packed the Alamodome for a high-profile Fourth of July performance, with fans traveling from all over to catch the show. Spurs rookie Dylan Harper also posed for a photo with Ye ... making for one pretty eclectic backstage crew.