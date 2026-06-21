Kris Jenner Shouts Out Kardashians' Exes on Father’s Day

Come One Come All This Father's Day!!!

Kris Jenner gave a wide-ranging Father’s Day tribute Sunday ... and it included several of her famous family’s exes, current co-parents, and loved ones in a single star-packed collage.

She also took a moment to highlight her son, Rob Kardashian, praising his role as a father to daughter Dream ... "To my son, Rob. The love, patience and devotion you give Dream every day makes me so proud. She is so lucky to have you, and I am so lucky to call you my son."

The post stood out for its unusually inclusive approach, with Kris acknowledging multiple figures who have been part of her family’s extended circle over the years -- including several former partners of her children who share kids with the famous family.

She closed the message by wishing all dads a beautiful day filled with love from their families. The comment section immediately flooded with fans commending the Momager for making sure all felt included.