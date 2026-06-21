David and Victoria Beckham Share Throwback Photo of Brooklyn in Father’s Day Post

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham both marked Father’s Day on Sunday with heartfelt social media posts -- including another public supposed olive branch moment toward their estranged son, Brooklyn Beckham.

Victoria took to Instagram with a tribute dedicated to David, writing ... “David you truly are the best daddy. Your greatest achievement has always been our beautiful children and we love you so much. Happy Father’s Day”

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She accompanied the message with a carousel of family photos, including a throwback image of David with all four of their children -- Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper -- during a vacation together.

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David also posted his own Father’s Day message, sharing a mix of nostalgic family photos, including a black-and-white throwback of his children when they were younger, as well as a solo shot of him with Brooklyn as a child. Adding, "Being a dad is my most important job… I love you all."

He added a shout out to Victoria, thanking her for "giving me our beautiful family Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads around the world."

The posts come amid ongoing speculation about a rift within the Beckham family, with Brooklyn notably avoiding a Mother's Day post this year -- as of not, he has yet to give his pop a shoutout online.

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However ... Brooklyn’s wife -- Nicola Peltz -- did share her own tribute on Sunday ... honoring her father Nelson Peltz, in a lengthy Instagram post filled with praise and gratitude.

While the Beckhams’ messages focused heavily on family unity and reflection, fans were quick to note the continued silence from Brooklyn, which only adds to ongoing chatter about tension within the household.