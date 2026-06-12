David Beckham Gets Hollywood Star, Son Brooklyn Not There But Tom Cruise Is

David Beckham scored one of Hollywood's biggest honors ... officially getting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ... and while one of his sons wasn't there to celebrate him, he got support from Tom Cruise.

The soccer legend was all smiles Friday as he unveiled his new star alongside wife Victoria Beckham and children Harper, Romeo and Cruz -- plus longtime pal Tom, who was practically honorary family for the day.

Brooklyn Beckham was noticeably absent ... but that's hardly a surprise ... given the family's ongoing drama.

Still, David wasn't letting any family issues dampen the festivities.

David happily posed with the rest of his family and soaked in the milestone moment.

In fact, David gave a sweet shoutout to his "beautiful children" during his speech and thanked Victoria for being by his side through it all.