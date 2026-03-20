David Beckham Supports Son Cruz at His Rock Concert in Paris

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David Beckham's son Cruz didn't follow him into soccer ... but, it might be better that he's picking up music like Victoria -- because David says he crushed a recent rock show!

The former Manchester United star pulled up to Cruz's show in Paris ... arriving with a large entourage, though he seemed to duck his head to avoid making a scene.

DB posted up in the back and watched Cruz and co. crush a few songs ... before he was spotted by photogs leaving the joint. He stopped for a selfie with a fan and told the gathered group he thought Cruz's show was just "amazing."

Of course, while David and Cruz are on great terms, the same can't be said about David and Brooklyn Beckham ... who are still keeping an icy distance from one another.

Remember ... Brooklyn went scorched earth on his parents back in January -- blasting both David and Victoria for allegedly only caring about public promotion and endorsements.

While they both wished him well on his birthday earlier this month, he's said nothing about his parents since lashing out online ... even declining to publicly wish his mother a Happy Mother's Day during the recent UK holiday.

Cruz has sided with his parents amid all the drama ... though he did wish his brother well when a photographer caught up with him a couple weeks ago.