Brooklyn Beckham Still Not Speaking to Parents Despite Their Birthday Posts

Brooklyn Beckham rang in his birthday surrounded by his wife, Nicola Peltz, and close friends ... 'cause TMZ has learned there's still radio silence between him and his famous parents.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Brooklyn has not spoken to David or Victoria Beckham at all -- even on his birthday -- despite both of them posting loving tributes to him on social media.

We're told Brooklyn still has his parents blocked on social media, meaning he didn't even see their birthday messages directly. According to our sources, Brooklyn feels the public posts come off performative ... which is a sentiment he and Peltz have had throughout the family's ongoing feud.

David and Victoria both took to Instagram Wednesday to celebrate their eldest son turning another year older.

David shared a throwback photo of the two smiling together in a pool when Brooklyn was a kid, calling him by his nickname "Bust" and writing "Love you x," while also tagging Victoria. He also posted a second year old photo of just the two of them.

Victoria followed with the same pool pic David posted, along with another throwback showing her playing with Brooklyn outside when he was just a toddler wearing only a diaper -- adding a heartfelt birthday message.

The drama has been brewing since Brooklyn married Nicola Peltz in April 2022, amid persistent rumors Nicola clashed with Victoria. Things escalated earlier this year when Brooklyn publicly blasted his parents in a January social media post ... accusing them of caring more about their public image than his marriage.