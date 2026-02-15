Harper Beckham Shows Love to Brothers Amid Family Feud

The youngest Beckham just dropped the sweetest message and it might double as a family olive branch.

Harper Beckham shared a throwback snap with her brothers -- Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz -- writing, "I love you all so much words can’t describe it," in a Valentine's Day Instagram post.

The timing? Not exactly random. As you know, tensions have been brewing between Brooklyn and the rest of the Beckham clan, with ongoing drama involving his wife, Nicola Peltz, and distance from his parents, David and Victoria.

Harper's post felt like a subtle but powerful show of unity, especially since she tagged all three brothers ... Brooklyn included.

Romeo quickly reposted the tribute with an infinity emoji, signaling loyalty and love. Victoria also reshared the moment with heart emojis, keeping the public front warm despite the behind-the-scenes frost. Noticeably missing was a public response from Brooklyn.

Brooklyn publicly aired grievances about his parents and siblings in a series of Instagram Stories recently. In the posts, Brooklyn accused his parents of controlling him for much of his life and claimed his anxiety disappeared after stepping away from his family. He also defended Nicola, pushing back against claims she influences or controls him.

Brooklyn further alleged tensions boiled over at his wedding, claiming Victoria interrupted a planned moment when Marc Anthony was serenading the newlyweds. According to Brooklyn, his mom instead danced with him in a way he described as inappropriate and humiliating.