Romeo & Cruz Beckham Take Girlfriends Out in Paris Amid Family Drama

Two of the three Beckham boys -- Romeo and Cruz -- stepped out in Paris, France, Saturday with their respective girlfriends, Kim Turnbull and Jackie Apostel, while their brother Brooklyn preserved his rift with the family.

The couples are in The City of Light for Men's Fashion Week, where Romeo modeled in the Willy Chavarria Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show Friday.

And while Romeo was walking the runway, Brooklyn was being photographed on a beach in Malibu, California, with his wife Nicola Peltz.

The couple looked like they didn't have a care in the world as they cuddled and took in a sunset with their super cute dog.

As you know ... Brooklyn dropped a bombshell claim, calling his parents controlling, fake, and straight-up dishonest. He says he's done with David and Victoria, and so far, it's looking like he means it.