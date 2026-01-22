David & Victoria Beckham Unbothered by Brooklyn & Nicola Peltz's Prenup

David and Victoria Beckham are not fearful, or devastated, over son Brooklyn Beckham's prenuptial agreement with wife Nicola Peltz, despite reports suggesting otherwise ... cause TMZ has learned the narrative couldn't be further from the truth.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the Beckhams are not worried, afraid, or losing any sleep over Brooklyn's prenup. We're told it's the complete opposite ... both families were always supportive of a prenup, and no one involved views it as controversial, controlling, or alarming in any way.

The reports, first pushed by a UK tabloid, painted a dramatic picture claiming David and Victoria believe Brooklyn has been "absorbed" into the Peltz family, alienated from his own, and financially vulnerable if the marriage ends. One source even alleged Brooklyn was "being held captive" ... a claim our sources flat-out call ridiculous.

Here's the reality ... prenups are standard practice in Hollywood, especially when both parties come from high-profile, high-net-worth families. We're told there was never a scenario where Brooklyn and Nicola wouldn't have one, and everyone involved understood that from the start.

More importantly, our sources say Brooklyn is far from financially dependent. He runs Cloud23, his organic hot sauce brand, which is already a successful and growing business. We're told there's no universe where Brooklyn would be left with nothing, regardless of what happens in his personal life.

As of January 2026, David and Victoria's combined net worth is estimated around $673 million ... while Nicola's father, billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, is worth an estimated $1.6 to $1.8 billion.