Brooklyn Beckham’s Humiliating Wedding Dance Video With Mom Will Never Be Seen

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz never want their wedding video to see the light of day publicly because of the awkward dance between Brooklyn and his mom, Victoria Beckham ... a moment sources tell TMZ was deeply embarrassing and humiliating for Brooklyn.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the couple has no plans to ever release the wedding footage, which includes an extremely uncomfortable dance between Brooklyn and Victoria. We're told the moment lasted several minutes -- an entire song -- and left guests unsure how to react.

According to our sources, Victoria was right up against Brooklyn, allegedly in a way grinding on him, and guests felt the interaction crossed a line ... behavior those in attendance viewed as more fitting for romantic partners than a mother and son. Our sources say Brooklyn was mortified and never wants the moment made public.

Another reason the couple is confident the footage will remain private is how tightly the wedding was controlled. We're told no phones were allowed, and everyone attending or working the event signed NDAs and had their phones confiscated. According to our sources, Victoria was the only person allowed to keep her phone after an exception was made.

As for the video itself, our sources say the videography company uploaded the footage directly to a computer accessible only to Brooklyn and Nicola and, per contract, was required to wipe all copies and sign an NDA. If the footage ever leaked publicly, our sources say it would be immediately clear that it came from the videographer.

We're told Brooklyn has stayed offline since posting his statement Monday and isn't reading reactions. The couple is currently lying low. Brooklyn, we're told, is surprised and appreciative of the support he’s received.