Nina Dobrev vs. Nicola Peltz Beckham Who'd You Rather?! Bday Babes Edition

Capricorns don’t do subtle -- they bring the heat! So we’re kicking off the New Year with a fiery battle -- Nina Dobrev and Nicola Peltz Beckham ... which birthday babe are you choosing? Keep scrolling for some fun Nina trivia!

Now scroll through our gallery for a side-by-side look at these hotties -- and brace yourself, because you’ve got a seriously tough call to make on who you’d rather pick!

Feeling a little vampy? Sink your teeth into "The Vampire Diaries" alum Nina Dobrev, who loves showing off that insane bod -- or are you more into Nicola Peltz’s full-on IG baddie energy? Yeah ... this one’s brutal.