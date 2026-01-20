David Beckham Stays Mum About Brooklyn Beckham Amid Family Drama

Play video content Sky News

David Beckham is keeping his mouth shut about all of his family drama with Brooklyn Beckham ... completely ignoring questions on the touchy subject during a visit to the Swiss Alps.

Tuesday, David attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where a reporter asked him if he had a message for his son, Brooklyn. Cue the video ... David gives the cold shoulder to the journalist as he walks away with a smile on his face -- never even turning to acknowledge the reporter.

Later, in an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box," David was more chatty about both the positive and negative effects of social media, and delivered some pretty revealing commentary.

Play video content CNBC

He said, "It can be dangerous, but what I've found -- especially with my kids as well -- use it for the right reasons."

David pointed out how he's been able to use his platform to benefit UNICEF.

He added, "I've tried to do the same with my children -- to educate them. They make mistakes. Children are allowed to make mistakes ... you have to sometimes let them make those mistakes as well."

As we reported Monday, Brooklyn took to his Instagram Story to blast his parents, referring to them as controlling, fake, and totally dishonest. He officially declared he's done with his mom, Victoria Beckham, and his dad.

Brooklyn says there's no chance of him reconciling with his parents because they care more about image than family. He also put to bed any rumors that his wife Nicola Peltz controls him ... explaining the only people who have control issues are his mom and dad.

Play video content OCTOBER 2023 Getty

His parent-bashing didn't stop there, writing ... "My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first."

Then came the mic drop with Brooklyn claiming David and Victoria pressured him to sign away the rights to his own name before his 2022 marriage. Of course, there's more drama to read about in Brooklyn's string of IG posts.

Play video content TMZ.com