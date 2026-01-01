Brooklyn Beckham Rings in New Year with Nicola Peltz Amid Family Feud

Play video content

Brooklyn Beckham didn't let the Beckham family feud put a damper on his New Year's Eve ... instead, he rang in 2026 front and center at a South Florida ultra club with wife Nicola Peltz, partying as 50 Cent took over the club at midnight.

A witness tells TMZ ... the couple, whose absence from David Beckham's end of year Instagram post has fueled new buzz on the family drama, were attached at the hip, singing along to every lyric and dancing in their section at E11EVEN as the clock struck 12.

Despite efforts to keep things low key they stood out in the packed club, appearing completely unfazed by the ongoing family tension.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent ignited the sold out venue, sending bottles of his Le Chemin du Roi Brut Rosé to every table before launching into a hit packed mini set featuring "In Da Club," "P.I.M.P." and "Candy Shop."

Play video content

The star studded New Year's Eve bash also drew Madelyn Cline, Paige Bueckers and Wyclef Jean, who joined DJ Irie in the booth, while Meek Mill hit the stage in the early hours.