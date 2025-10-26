Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull Hold Hands in Paris

Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull just made it official ... again ... confirming their rekindled romance with a cozy hand-in-hand stroll through Paris.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham was spotted Sunday walking the streets of the French capital with the model by his side, both smiling and clearly comfortable as they enjoyed a romantic outing. The appearance leaves no doubt the two are back together romantically.

Just three days ago, Romeo shared a black and white photo of the pair relaxing together in a hallway, fueling buzz their relationship had been reignited.

As TMZ previously reported ... Romeo and Kim's breakup came amid tension between Romeo and his brother, Brooklyn Beckham, who didn't believe Kim was in the relationship for the right reasons.

Our sources say that disagreement caused a rift in the famous family, with David and Victoria supporting Romeo while Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, distanced themselves.

Our sources tell us Kim and Brooklyn once had a brief fling -- though she firmly denied anything more than a high school friendship.