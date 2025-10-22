Victoria Beckham Didn't Confide in David Amid Eating Disorder

Play video content Call Her Daddy

Victoria Beckham struggled through her eating disorder silently ... not even opening up to her better half, David Beckham, as she clawed her way out of the dark period in her life.

The fashion designer opened up about the trying time during her Wednesday appearance on "Call Her Daddy" ... revealing to host Alex Cooper she felt she could not "trust anyone at all" to help her.

She confirms David knew she was "very disciplined" about how she ate ... but didn't turn to him for advice. Instead, VB says she worked on her relationship with food herself and taught herself it was about balance.

The British soccer star did help her, however, turn her exercise regimen around, explaining ... "All I wanted to do was burn, burn, burn. He was the one that encouraged me to start weight training and we work out together."

Victoria opens up about her eating disorder -- and "losing all sense of reality" with it -- while discussing the media scrutiny over the years about her weight.

The former Spice Girl recalls to Alex she would be called both "Porky Posh" and "Skinny Posh" by the media, and remembers being labeled as "fat" after paparazzi photographed her in a bikini while pregnant with her eldest child, Brooklyn.