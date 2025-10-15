Victoria Beckham Credits David for Boosting Her Confidence, Saving Brand

Play video content NBC

Victoria Beckham sat down with the "Today" show Wednesday, spilling on the ups and downs of her business career ... which put a strain on her marriage with David Beckham.

The singer-turned-fashion-designer said, "There's been times the entire business is falling to pieces. I'm so lucky that [David] does believe in me -- at a time when a lot of people didn't."

David believed in her so much that he put his own money into her brand when she was drowning in millions of dollars of debt ... money David reportedly wasn't sure they could afford losing.

VB says those tough years being a "laughingstock" still leave her with plenty to prove in the fashion world ... even now after her brand is successful.

In a spoiler from the new "Victoria Beckham" Netflix documentary ... David asks who she's trying to prove it all to, and she answers, "A lot of it to you."

She explained, "I feel bad about all that time when I had to ask you to help me out."

VB also dished on overcoming an eating disorder, saying, "I managed to turn that into something positive and having a really positive lifestyle."

She says she hid the disorder from her family, but for people going through something similar, they should talk to someone ... "It's nothing to be ashamed of."

Later, the interview turned cute when VB explained they have a whole science to how they pose together on red carpets, which at times has been a point of playful contention. He likes to stand on the left, which would put her on the right, but she smiles on the left. When asked why David prefers the right, VB cheekily responds, "Have you seen David Beckham from the left?"