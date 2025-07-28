Cruz Beckham Appears to Drag Brooklyn & Nicola Peltz in New IG Tirade

Cruz Beckham's gone full rogue online … dropping a trail of spicy messages that seem to not-so-subtly drag big bro Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz.

TMZ can confirm his scathing now-deleted IG Notes messages included: "Ur a d**k now 😢," "You’re a fraud," "Instant karma gonna get you," "People notice," and the real kicker ... "Ur dead to me."

Cruz really let it rip with more jaw-droppers like, "Oh it’s Stockholm syndrome," "Bloody inbreds," "Whole family o’ c**ts,” and more brutal zingers.

It's unclear who Cruz is targeting -- but LBR, major signs point to Brooklyn and Nicola. Especially since the whole crew unfollowed each other earlier this month.

Brooklyn and Nicola’s feud with the Beckham clan has been circling the drain for a while -- ever since sources told us Brooklyn and Nicola made it clear they weren’t fans of Romeo’s now-ex, Kim Turnbull.

We were told the lovebirds weren’t exactly rushing to play happy families again … especially after feeling like their relatives lied publicly about them when drama hit the fan.