Brooklyn Beckham Shows Off Tattoo of Nicola Peltz's Love Note Amid Family Feud

Brooklyn Beckham’s loyalty is crystal clear -- 'cause he's showing off an elaborate tat that’s practically screaming how his wife Nicola Peltz is helping him navigate their messy family rift.

Not long after fans caught him hiding his "mama's boy" tattoo, Brooklyn shamelessly plugged the ink on his upper back, just below his neck. And it’s not just any design ... it’s an encouraging note from Nicola herself, written to him before their April 2022 wedding.

The note reads, "My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are. You have the kindest heart I've ever met and hope I never go a day without your love."

The note also added a little reminder on how they’ll get through it all if he just breathes slow and trusts -- and it was signed off with "your future wifey."

Looks like Brooklyn and Nicola are doing a lot of deep breathing to power through the family drama. Sources tell TMZ there’s been zero progress in fixing their rocky relationship with the rest of the Beckham clan.

We broke the story ... Brooklyn and his brother Romeo have not been speaking for months ever since Romeo started dating Kim Turnbull -- Brooklyn's ex, who he didn't trust her intentions with his bro.