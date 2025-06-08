Romeo Beckham Fuels Dating Rumors With Caroline Daur After Kim Turnbull Split

Romeo Beckham’s living up to his name -- already sparking romance buzz with Caroline Daur, just days after his shock split from Kim Turnbull.

Check out these snaps -- Romeo and German model Caroline were seen leaving the same party at Hotel Costes in Paris Saturday night.. and yep, looked like they hopped into the same car too.

They reportedly kept the night going at Giulia nightclub, partying 'til 2:30 a.m. before slipping out separately.

Can’t blame Romeo -- Caroline’s a total stunner, and clearly has his attention after that headline-making split from Kim, which apparently stirred up some family drama.

As you know, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz weren’t exactly fans of Romeo and Kim’s romance -- and by the looks of it, things still seem a little shaky on the family front.