David Beckham to Demi Lovato, Stars Turning Up the Heat During June Gloom

"June gloom" is hitting hard, folks ... but trust celebs to turn the gray skies into a whole vibe -- cozy, cool, and somehow still serving glam.

First up, David Beckham -- born and bred under cloudy British skies -- for him, a little June gloom is basically home turf. Then there’s Jutes and Demi Lovato, who are so madly in love, they’re bringing the heat regardless of the weather.

Influencer Olivia Ponton proved June gloom ain’t canceling beach day -- she turned the overcast vibes into full-on aesthetic gold for the 'Gram.