Teddy in 'The Hangover Part II' 'Memba Him?!
Taiwanese-American actor Mason Lee was at the prime age of 21 years old when he was cast to play Teddy -- the studious little brother who gets lost and loses a finger while on a wild bender in Bangkok -- in the 2011 follow-up film "The Hangover Part II."
Joining Lee in the silly shenanigans included Zach Galifianakis as the childish adult who shows a growing sense of maturity since the prequel, Alan, Ed Helms as the dentist grappling with his hangover from the night of partying, Stu and Bradley Cooper as the studly leader of "The Wolfpack," Phil.