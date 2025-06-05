Guess Who This Spiffy Kid Turned Into!

Before this lil' guy in his spiffy tie was up onstage rappin', he was just throwin' his blazer over his shoulder, rockin' out with his school's musical theater program and growing up in Texas -- with big dreams of becoming a star ...

After dropping out of college to pursue music, he dropped his first album on Myspace ... And, before becoming mega-famous he formed groups like "The Graduates" and "The Classmates."

In 2014, he performed the song "1975" featuring Big Sean, and from there he climbed the music charts ...