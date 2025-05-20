Guess Who This Baby With Her Bottle Turned Into!

Before this adorable lil' girl -- from Bulgaria -- sippin' her baby bottle turned into an actress, she was just lookin' too cute in her white frilly dress, pickin' flowers in the garden, and growing up in Toronto, Canada.

During her school days, she was a dancer as well as a rhythmic gymnast. Her breakout role was playing a teen girl on "Degrassi: The Next Generation" alongside Drake, but you'd probably best recall her from her days as a vampire. She enjoys hittin' the slopes ⛷️!