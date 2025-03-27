Alexander in 'Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Day' 'Memba Him?!
Australian actor Ed Oxenbould was just a pre-teen when he was cast to play Alexander -- the good kid and underdog who experiences terrible events leading up to his 12th birthday -- in the 2014 family/comedy film "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Day."
Oxenbould shared the big screen with Jennifer Garner as Alexander's hard working mother trying to balance family-work life, Kelly, Steve Carell as the optimistic stay-at-home father, Ben and Dylan Minnette as the older brother trying to impress his girlfriend, Anthony.
The spinoff, “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip," drops tomorrow with a whole new cast, which includes Eva Longoria.