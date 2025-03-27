Alexander in 'Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Day' 'Memba Him?!

Australian actor Ed Oxenbould was just a pre-teen when he was cast to play Alexander -- the good kid and underdog who experiences terrible events leading up to his 12th birthday -- in the 2014 family/comedy film "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Day."

Oxenbould shared the big screen with Jennifer Garner as Alexander's hard working mother trying to balance family-work life, Kelly, Steve Carell as the optimistic stay-at-home father, Ben and Dylan Minnette as the older brother trying to impress his girlfriend, Anthony.